Trevor Noah Said This In Response To Tomi Lahren’s Suspension From ‘The Blaze’

Trevor Noah defended popular conservative host Tomi Lahren on Tuesday, after her employer, “The Blaze,” handed down a temporary suspension for pro-choice comments she made last week.

Lauren advocated for a woman’s right to choose during a guest appearance on ABC’s “The View,” which shocked several of the hosts.

“I’m a constitutional, you know, someone that loves the Constitution. I’m someone that is for limited government, so I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government, but I think that the government should decide what women do with their bodies,” she said during her appearance.

Trevor Noah began with a fiery rebuke of the network’s choice and pointed out what he labeled to be hypocritical.

“Honestly this is not cool,” Noah said. “If you you’re a conservative network that preaches day in and day out, ‘You politically correct snowflakes get offended too easily when anyone says something you disagree with!’ And then Tomi comes out and speaks her truth, says that she’s pro-choice and her bosses go, ‘Oh you like choices? How about you choose a new job.’”

However, he managed to turn his commentary on its head and threw a tremendous amount of shade in closing.

“I was so offended that I wanted to protest it. Unfortunately there’s no type of Black people protest that Tomi is comfortable with so I guess we should just move on.”

Though it’s problematic that a media outlet has taken issue with a woman advocating for pro-choice, we find it necessary to point out that Lahren has historically used her platform to disseminate information that aims to delegitimize the rights of people of color.

Maybe during this temporary break Lahren will take the time to rethink her rhetoric and read a few books.

