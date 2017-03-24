New Music
Kevin Gates Sent Back To Jail The Same Day He’s Released

The rapper can't get a break.

Staff
Kevin Gates Lounge

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Kevin Gates almost saw the light when he was about to be released from jail today. The rapper, who already served five months behind bars, had been sentenced for kicking a woman in the face at a Florida show. He did his time and just when he was about to experience the sweet feeling of freedom, authorities found an outstanding weapons-related warrant on him. According to AllHipHop, he had to return to the Polk County Jail. Such a shame.

Gates is scheduled for a hearing later today. The details of the case remain unclear, but we’ll keep you updated as more news surfaces.

