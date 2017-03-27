Fetty Wap and Crew Involved New Jersey Shooting

PATERSON, NJ – Willie Maxwell, also known as Fetty Wap, was involved but not harmed in a hometown robbery, turned shooting. The artist was with several of his associates at the time of the 5 a.m. robbery on Sunday morning. The altercation occurred in front of an all-night deli in South Paterson, New Jersey.

Paterson Deputy Police Chief, Troy Oswald, confirmed that Fetty Wap and several of his crew members were involved in the shooting, while none of the people who were shot suffered any life-threatening injuries. Following that statement, the Deputy Police Chief revealed that Maxwell and his friends are not suspects in the robbery or shooting of the incident.

The shooting victims were taken to nearby hospitals, but photos of Fetty Wap’s stolen 1738 chain had surfaced on Instagram shortly after the incident. Can the young king enjoy life?!

