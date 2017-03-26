Praise! Devon Still Celebrates Two Years Of His Daughter Being Cancer Free

NFL starand his daughterhave a lot to celebrate this weekend: Saturday marked the 2-year anniversary of the 7-year-old being cancer free.

On his Instragram page, the Houston Texans defensive tackle posted up an with a pic from of a past hospital visit when Leah was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare pediatric cancer. Still proudly wrote: “No matter how hard it got we never gave up. So today, we celebrate your strength and perseverance Leah! I love you more than you could ever possibly know.”

I want to wish a Happy 2nd Birthday to my daughter, Leah. Today marks 2 years in remission! From the moment we took this picture in the hospital, right before doctors walked in the room and said she had cancer, we had an extremely tough fight. But no matter how hard it got we never gave up. So today, we celebrate your strength and perseverance Leah! I love you more than you could ever possibly know. A post shared by Devon Still (@man_of_still91) on Mar 25, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

Later that day, Leah starred in a video talking about the first-ever gala for the Still Strong Foundation, which raises money to provide financial assistance to families with children are battling cancer. It was started in 2015.

If you couldn't make it today, you can still help us in the fight against cancer by clicking the link in my bio to donate or text leahstrong to 243725 Any amount helps! #LeahStrong #beatcancer #stillstrongfoundation #stillstrong #always #alwaysstrong A post shared by Devon Still (@man_of_still91) on Mar 25, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

As we previously reported Leah endured “41 days of chemotherapy, 40 days of antibody therapy, 19 days of radiation and one seven-hour surgery,” before being declared cancer free in March of 2015.

