August Alsina Threatens To Beat Trey Songz’s ‘Goofy Ass’

See Trey's response below.

New Look Wireless Festival - Day 3

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

August Alsina is setting the record straight after Trey Songz went on The Breakfast Club and opened up about their R&B beef.

While explaining that he’d rather not fight people (not even August, who he says “was talking crazy a couple years ago”), Trigga quipped that he “got hands,” adding “it don’t prove nothing to beat nobody up.”

Of course, August didn’t take too kindly to Trey’s comments. He responded on Instagram, claiming he already offered Trey “several fades years ago,” adding he will “still gladly beat his goofy ass.” See below:

Trey’s response? He hopped in the comment section of August’s photo with crying laughing emojis. He also posted this:

You thought

A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on

It looks like these two might never bury the beef, but maybe there’s still hope. If you need a little background on how it all started, click here. If you missed Trey’s controversial interview with The Breakfast Club, where he also spoke on rumors he slept with Nicki Minaj, see that here.

