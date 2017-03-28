Fix It, Jesus: Phaedra Parks’ Camp Blames Apollo Nida For Divorce Disruption

‘ rep has suggested thatmight really be the one to blame for their derailed divorce proceedings.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta couple is still technically married, but there is some dispute about who is at fault. Over the weekend it was reported that a judge threw out Phaedra and Apollo‘s divorce judgment because Phaedra misspelled her estranged husband’s last name.

However, Phaedra‘s camp is going with another story. According to her rep, Steve Honig, implied that Apollo is the reason the judgment was tossed out.

As he told Us Weekly, “It’s very confusing why a man who is engaged and enjoys frequent visits with his fiancée [sic] would work so aggressively to avoid ending his marriage.”

The southern belle isn’t letting this minor setback keep her from her freedom, though. According to Steve, “Regardless, Phaedra is reviewing her options with her attorney to determine the most efficient path toward ending this marriage so she can move forward and focus on raising strong, healthy and happy children.”

And there’s word that Apollo, who is serving an 8-year prison sentence, may be using this opportunity to seek a sizeable divorce settlement.

TMZ.com reports that he’s now assessing what property is be eligible to be divvied up in their split. During the happier years of their marriage, Phaedra and Apollo built up quite an impressive portfolio for themselves, including a million-dollar home, a few businesses, and millions in personal property.

