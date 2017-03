Dave East and his baby mama Milagrito “Millie” Colon have been going back and forth on the gram!!

Allegedly she sent the cops to his house!! But he’s claiming he’s had custody of the baby since she was born!! And they both have very different versions of how things went down!!! I had to steal these posts from ballert alert…cuz they are both on some…post and delete ish!!!

