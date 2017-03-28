Dwyane Wade’s ‘Break Baby’ Mama Just Landed A Reality Show

My highlight tho 💎💖 mua 💄always @andrewvandevon 💋baby is 🔐🥂 *ain't no filter bih * A post shared by AjaMetoyer (@aja_metoyer) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:36am PST

The cast of Basketball Wives LA is getting a full-on facelift thanks to Shaunie O’Neal.

The creator of the VH1 hit show wants to spice things up this time around by bringing back old cast members and adding new interesting ones. Rumors have been swirling for months that Dwyane Wade‘s break baby mama, Aja Metoyer, would be joining the cast for the upcoming season, but now it’s been confirmed via her social media. She posted a video on Instagram from her SnapChat, with the caption, “Hair & Makeup for BBW today.”

If the mother of D. Wade’s youngest son being on the show isn’t juicy enough for you, than maybe Evelyn Lozada‘s return to the franchise will tickle your fancy. Catch Aja and Ev in action when BBWLA Season 6 returns this April on VH1.