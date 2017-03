College students everywhere are pulling together their best creative proposals for a chance to intern for Chance The Rapper (pun intended). The superstar tweeted today that he was looking for an intern, but not in the typical sense of how many identify. By the looks of his tweets below, Chance will be putting his intern to work in writing proposals and business ideas. Do you have what it takes to be an intern for Chance The Rapper?

I can't believe @chancetherapper is out here mobilizing the Youth of America to write business proposals WHEN WILL YOUR FAVE? — Thalia Brionez (@thaliabee_) March 28, 2017

A day in the life of Chance the Rapper’s intern https://t.co/mZ9Scj90CA pic.twitter.com/58lQJEjhNN — Noisey (@NoiseyMusic) March 28, 2017

Pitch yourself — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 28, 2017

I want intern resumes formatted as creative decks, pitches or proposals ctrinternsubmissions@gmail.com https://t.co/p7aRGv4gwn — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 27, 2017

I know "intern" has a negative connotation but the job I'm looking to fill doesn't really have an official title yet. But it is a "job". — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 28, 2017

No take your time, I'm trying to find someone specific https://t.co/u4R9Hb8j23 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 28, 2017

I want intern resumes formatted as creative decks, pitches or proposals ctrinternsubmissions@gmail.com https://t.co/p7aRGv4gwn — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 27, 2017

I'm looking for an intern, someone with experience in putting together decks and writing proposals — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 27, 2017

Also On 93.9 WKYS: