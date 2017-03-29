Rick Ross Gets Candid About His True Feelings Toward Drake

Despite Drake ‘s ongoing issues with Maybach Music Group rapper Meek Mill , MMG founder Rick Ross assures us all he and Drizzy have no beef.

Rozay sat down with Revolt TV to talk about his relationship with the Young Money superstar and even revealed their conversations went beyond the phone call he rapped about on his Rather You Than Me cut “Triple Platinum.” If you’ll recall, Rick Ross rapped “Double R’s on the gates, like I’m triple platinum/Couple pawns in the lake, the couch is in the plastic/Had a phone call with Drake, so we could fix the madness/Time for the real n*ggas just to really cash in.” Now, we learn the two also had a face-to-face.

“We actually had a meeting. It wasn’t one on one. It was a couple of us. Me, him, J. Prince, it was a couple of us,” Ross told Revolt, adding “You gotta realize, at the end of the day, J. Prince [is] the big homie, he[‘s] been [that] to me. We sit down, ‘yo,’ whatever the [problem is], it’s fixed before you even sit down.”

“My relationship with Drake always been G,” he continued. “No reason to question that. We all sat down and looked at each other in the face and told each other that. The energy was all positive. We didn’t even spend no time on f**k shit. It was about everybody moving forward. Real n*ggas still supporting each other like it was ‘06, ‘07, like it was ’08, regardless the financial situation we in. I got horse stables. I was talking to J. Prince about giving me male stud cows, start my beef farm. That’s the conversation with me. But at the end of the day, these are our little brothers that we love. I got love for Drake, Meek Mill, got love for him. That [beef between them] couldn’t go too far. I hope everybody enjoyed whatever they enjoyed.”

The Miami bawse was never worried about Drake or Meek “taking their problems off wax,” according to Revolt. Instead, he kept his eye on Bryan “Birdman” Williams. “The tricky thing about beef, it’s a lot of times ain’t about how you feel or what you perceive or what you see, it’s the things that go on in the dark. To me, that’s what’s important. At that I was just kinda sitting back. I wasn’t watching Drake,” Rozay explained.

Watch his interview with Revolt TV’s Shaheem Reid below.