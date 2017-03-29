Michael Irvin Says the Woman Who Accused Him of Sexual Assault Is A Liar

Former NFL star Michael Irvin seems to have it all together when we see him on television as a sports analyst on the NFL Network — but his personal life is in shambles.

The Hall of Famer is denying claims that he sexually assaulted a woman at a Ft. Lauderdale hotel. TMZ reports that the 27-year-old Florida woman filed a police report, claiming she and Irving were out at a bar in the early hours of March 21 when they went back to the W hotel, where he was staying. She says they were in Michael’s room when she began to feel sick and the last thing she remembers is fighting him off. When she woke up, he was about to check out so she took an Uber home and called 911 at 7:30 AM.

According to police sources, the woman, told the cops that she feared she was drugged and raped. She was advised to go to a medical lab for a swab and a blood test, which she did. She also claims that she texted Michael, asking him if they had sex, to which he responded that he wouldn’t do anything to hurt her.

However, Michael says he was out at a bar with a group of people, including the woman, until around 4:30 AM. They both went back to his hotel but because he had an early flight, they were only in the room for 15 minutes — he claims he had no sexual contact with the woman. Irvin also says another male was present and that the woman, who’s a cosmetologist, texted him a day later saying, “Come for a facial when you get back to Ft. Lauderdale.”

Irvin’s lawyer, Larry Friedman, released a statement, saying that “Michael was in Ft. Lauderdale visiting his nieces and nephews at a track meet. He was also visiting his 90-year-old aunt and attending her birthday party. He was blindsided by news of these allegations.” He added, “The allegations are completely false. In the few hours since we’ve learned about them we’ve already discovered many red flags about this young woman’s background and the allegations she made against Michael. Even the complaint that she made specifically says she does not recall the events that took place. She was very drunk that night. Nothing happened and there was no assault.”

But this isn’t the first time Irvin has been accused of sexual assault. In 1996, a woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Irvin and his Cowboys teammate Erik Williams. Authorities concluded that her allegations were fabricated back then, however, police are still investigating the most recent claims.