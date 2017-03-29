LAWD! Blac Chyna Goes Ballistic On Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian And Tyga

Blac Chyna has given birth to a beautiful baby girl and dropped most of the baby weight in a matter of months — it’s safe to say she’s back to her old self.

Along with the old Chyna comes her recently-retired petty behavior. In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, Rob Kardashian‘s on and off fiancée went on Snapchat to make some very serious claims about her ex Tyga, saying that he has not been paying child support for their four-year-old son, King.

She didn’t hold back at all when it came to slamming the “Rack City” rapper. She went in on Tyga about the size of his bank account, his alleged infidelity and more. Chyna kicked off the rant, saying that “It’s funny now to me!! But when Tyga and side n***a kicked me out, they wanted to see me fail!! Lol! And 2 grind from the dirt!!! No child support!”

Blac Chyna don't be playing 😂 pic.twitter.com/mNqCsfZ0N3 — March 30th 👑 (@ForeverLAS_) March 29, 2017

She also called Kylie Jenner a bitch and insinuated that Tyga is cheating on Kylie with a man, “go get your mom or ur bitch! Lol!! Or ur nigga you f***in…or terell or heather.” She added, “Ni**a is like hoes! So ima treat you like that! Not paying Jenny! Wow. Stop running to ur money! Telling my business about King!”

Despite the ungodly hour that Chyna shared the series of text blasts, it didn’t stop her from throwing Rob’s name in the rant and calling her ex a gay slur, “I bet any money! That I got more money than ur account Tyga, Michael!!! So tell Kylie and Rob! About our son account! Cause that’s the only reason Im contacting ur fag a**! But u wanna make it like i want u! lol!” The petty princess ended her rant with “get ur mom! or ur bitch! lol!”

#BlacChyna goes in on #Tyga A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Mar 29, 2017 at 4:37am PDT

At least she wasted no time promoting her own business by also posting the location of her Lashed salon. Word to the wise, you don’t want to get on Blac Chyna’s hit list.