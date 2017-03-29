[Watch] The Trailer To The Movie “It” Will Have You Scared Out Of Your Mind

Horror movie fans have waited for the day the trailer of one of the most anticipated movies in 2017, Stephen King’s “It” hit the net. The film, based on the King 1986 graphic horror novel featuring the demonic “Pennywise The Clown” scared kids in 1990 and it looks the scare them now in 2017. Watch as Pennywise preys on the fears of seven kids in a small town in the Maine.

It is scheduled to be released on September 8, 2017.

