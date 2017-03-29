The Game Clowns Yung Joc’s Hair And Nicki Minaj Chimes In

Game took to Instagram to weigh-in on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Yung Joc‘s unconventional new hair do’. The West Coast rapper posted a photo of Joc’s auburn, pineapple curls and made his very own meme out of it, with the caption, “Barber:what you want fam Joc:the fantasia/everybody favorite auntie Barber: say no more #iHadTooFamlol #CantBeReal”

Nicki, who happens to be Game’s industry crush, added her two cents on the hilarious pic, commenting, “Why are you like this? I’m sure this ain’t a real pic. Leave everybody alone.” Even Joc himself had to laugh at the made up meme. He commented on the Game’s pic, “Lol dis is teww funny.”

#TheGame needs to leave #YungJoc alone 😂😂 #TSRComedy A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 29, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

At least the Game knows what kind of things makes his dream girl laugh out loud. Now, he can properly shoot his shot.