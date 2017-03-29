The Game Clowns Yung Joc’s Hair And Nicki Minaj Chimes In

The Game has been shooting his shot at Nicki Minaj ever since she announced her split with Meek Mill — now the Compton rapper and Queens emcee have found something they can bond on.
Game took to Instagram to weigh-in on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Yung Joc‘s unconventional new hair do’. The West Coast rapper posted a photo of Joc’s auburn, pineapple curls and made his very own meme out of it, with the caption, “Barber:what you want fam Joc:the fantasia/everybody favorite auntie Barber: say no more #iHadTooFamlol #CantBeReal”
Nicki, who happens to be Game’s industry crush, added her two cents on the hilarious pic, commenting, “Why are you like this? I’m sure this ain’t a real pic. Leave everybody alone.” Even Joc himself had to laugh at the made up meme. He commented on the Game’s pic, “Lol dis is teww funny.”
At least the Game knows what kind of things makes his dream girl laugh out loud. Now, he can properly shoot his shot.
#MCM: 20 Photos Of The Game That Make Us Say "YUM!"
