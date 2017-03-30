NYPD Cop Under Fire For ‘Black Lives Matter’ Post On Social Media

Gwendolyn Bishop, a Black cop with the New York Police Department, faces disciplinary action after she tweeted “#Blacklivesmatter,” in response to a gun alert from her precinct.

NYPD 76th Pct Tweets gun arrest. NYPD Police Officer responds to Tweet: Sad day for the 76th Pct. #Blacklivesmatter https://t.co/zcm18eEJCU — NYC EMS Watch (@NYCEMSwatch) March 29, 2017

“Sad day for the 76th Pct. #Blacklivesmatter,” she wrote in response to the 76th precinct’s tweet on February 17.

The department’s original tweet remains but the replies to Bishop’s post have been deleted, along with Bishop’s account.

Bishop claims she sent the post out by mistake–telling her superiors in a departmental trial on Tuesday that she meant to tweet “Blue Lives Matter,” but instead became a victim of auto-correct. Her attorney John Tynan pointed out that she posted the comment three times previously using the hashatag #bluelivesmatter.

“I vaguely remember the tweets,” she said to Commissioner David Weisel, according to the Daily News. “If I had to guess, there were a lot of changes in my precinct about shifts being switched, but it had nothing to do about this gun arrest.”

Bishop, a four and a half-year veteran of the NYPD, patrols the Brooklyn neighborhoods of Red Hook, Carroll’s Gardens and Cobble Hill under the 76th precinct.

If found guilty, Bishop could lose up to 30 vacation days and face a year of probation, the outlet reports.

