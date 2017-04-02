Make Your Life Easier with Life Hacks!

Wouldn’t it be nice to wear white shoes more than once. Well here is a life hack to get those dirty soles white. Use Crest toothpaste on the sole of the shoes. Apply it with toothbrush and let sit for 5 minutes. Wipe shoe with a clean moist cloth. You also clean your white shoe strings by placing them in a small cup of water and put toothpaste in it. Let the strings soak for 10 minutes or more if needed. Rinse with warm water.

