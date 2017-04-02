Make Your Life Easier with Life Hacks!

Ewing Athletics Big G #DC51 Shoe

Wouldn’t it be nice to wear white shoes more than once.  Well here is a life hack to get those dirty soles white.  Use Crest toothpaste on the sole of the shoes.  Apply it with toothbrush and let sit for 5 minutes.  Wipe shoe with a clean moist cloth.  You also clean your white shoe strings by placing them in a small cup of water and put toothpaste in it.  Let the strings soak for 10 minutes or more if needed.  Rinse with warm water.

http://www.boredpanda.com/life-hacks/

 

