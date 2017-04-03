MMG Weekend's The #BIGGEST Pool Party

“I Really Wish DJs Still Broke Records” – Wale

DJ Freeez
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 3

Source: NBC / Getty

Twitter is very familiar with Wale’s expressiveness. Saturday night the DC rapper was reportedly in an Orlando, FL nightclub as he took to twitter to deliberate his opinions on the current state of DJing.

He continues to elaborate on the importance of the Disc Jockey in today’s rap climate. I’m sure DJ’s of the culture are shaking their heads in agreement, while DJ’s of popularity are hiding under rocks avoiding sideways looks. Tweet after tweet, Wale gets to celebrating DJs for their artistry, “timing, knowledge of NEW and old music, their reinterpretations of familiar songs. NOT their IG followers.” Read his full thoughts below:

