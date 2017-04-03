Twitter is very familiar with Wale’s expressiveness. Saturday night the DC rapper was reportedly in an Orlando, FL nightclub as he took to twitter to deliberate his opinions on the current state of DJing.

Man.. I really wish DJs still broke records — Wale (@Wale) April 2, 2017

He continues to elaborate on the importance of the Disc Jockey in today’s rap climate. I’m sure DJ’s of the culture are shaking their heads in agreement, while DJ’s of popularity are hiding under rocks avoiding sideways looks. Tweet after tweet, Wale gets to celebrating DJs for their artistry, “timing, knowledge of NEW and old music, their reinterpretations of familiar songs. NOT their IG followers.” Read his full thoughts below:

DJs used to be reluctant to play stuff too early. Now ,they scared to play it if it doesn't have YouTube numbers . Long live #auxchordBAE — Wale (@Wale) April 2, 2017

The rapper Isn't more important than the DJ. The DJ isn't more important than the people. "Just my thoughts " — Wale (@Wale) April 2, 2017

Hiphop should celebrate DJs 4 their timing,knowledge of NEW and old music ,their reinterpretations of familiar songs.NOT their IG followers — Wale (@Wale) April 2, 2017

DJing an art form .PERIOD. It's not a popularity contest not a "press play and get paid"grab. Express ya thoughts/ relay your vibe sonically — Wale (@Wale) April 2, 2017

If you are a DJ and don't consider yourself an artist…. your not a DJ. No two DJ sets should be alike ❄️ — Wale (@Wale) April 2, 2017

Twit/IG: @WhoIsFreeez