Kendu Isaacs Might Bring In The Feds If Mary J. Blige Doesn’t Pay Up

It seems the nasty divorce betweenandin continuing to escalate.

The stakes grew high when Isaacs demanded Blige upkeep his family’s extravagant lifestyle with $110,000 a month in spousal support. Blige seemed to not be here for any of this and now Isaacs is pulling out the big guns.

According to Bossip, Isaacs is in the know of some questionable paperwork and bookkeeping that Blige and her financial team have done over the years to keep some extra money from the IRS. Since Blige is resisting Isaacs’ demand for his expensive spousal support, Isaacs has supposedly insinuated that he’s prepared to bring in the government as a motivational threat.

This seems like it’s never going to end. Such a shame for a woman who’s known for singing about the highs and lows of love. The lows seem to keep coming back and coming back big.

