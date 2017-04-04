TRIED IT: Roll Away Years From Your Face With This Must Have Beauty Product

It’s one thing to find the right products for your face to help with anti-aging and moisturization; however, application is the culprit that we tend to think least about. What does it matter to have the right product, if your skin isn’t absorbing it at the most optimal level?

Bella Schneider Beauty introduced the “Bella” Issimo Roller to help prepare your skin for product application…and it works. The roller comes packaged in a red box and looks like a spoon shaped razor. You use this product to roll away the tiredness from your skin and reveal a more youthful, rejuvenated looking you.

The key is to using this product the right way. You always want to roll in an upward motion along your face and neck. This roller is essentially providing you with a mini facial massage, awakening and stimulating the blood flow to your skin. This promotes oxygen to the surface and prepares your skin for maximum application of products like your facial serums and moisturizers

I’ve been using this product for 3 months now, mainly at night, though you can use twice a day. After I shower, I pat dry my face, take the roller and roll in an upward motion on each side of my face for one minute, alternating sides. I do this three times. After, my face is now ready for my serum, I’ve been using Urban Skin Rx HydraFirm Serum at night and Urban Skin Rx Super C Brightening Serum in the morning. After applying my serum, I apply my IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream moisturizer which is great for day or night. I’ve noticed that my products are absorbing better into my skin and I’m seeing quicker results.

You can get the Bella Issimo Roller online, here.

