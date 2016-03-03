QOTD: Raquel Castro, Who Are You Listening To?

Have you ever wondered exactly who your favorite music artists vibe to in their spare time? With the help of Zacapa Rum, we were able to get the answer to Global Grind’s burning question of the day: “Who are you listening to?”

We caught up with singer/actor Raquel Castro to find out what music she’s playing when she has a little downtime, and her answer might not surprise you too much.

If you ask any 21-year-old right now who they have on repeat, nine times out of 10 they’re going to tell you Beyonce – and Raquel is no different. The “Young & Dumb” singer also reveals she’s in the process of collecting records, starting off with Amy Winehouse and Michael Jackson.

Don’t forget to check back for more artists answering GG’s QOTD, “Who are you listening to?” sponsored by Zacapa Rum.

