Gucci Needs To Pay Up!!!

Remember back in 2011…when Gucci Mane pushed a woman out of a moving car!

Diana Graham claims Gucci picked her up at a mall in the ATL and asked her to breakfast! She was down but then afterwards Gucci allegedly offered her $150 to go back to his hotel room. When she refused…he threw her out of his moving vehicle. Well she hit him with a civil lawsuit and got a judgement against him for almost $60k…back in 2012!! But Gucci has yet to fork over a single coin towards the judgement. So she’s hoping the sheriff’s department will seize his bank accounts, cars, property to make good on the debt!

