Watch: Floyd Mayweather Caught Arguing With His Daughter’s Cheer Team Judges

Cameras caught proud dad Floyd Mayweather arguing with his daughter’s cheer judges after her cheer team came in second at a youth competition in Irvine, California this past weekend. Not only did the champ go off and get in the judges’ faces, he allegedly reminded them whose money “funds the program” — we’ll give you one guess.

According to TMZ, Jamz Cheer and Dance competition event announcer Jeff Krapf was scared Mayweather would get physical at one point. “An event exec eventually pulled Floyd to a private area to talk things out away from the kids. There were cops on scene working the event — and we’re told they kept a close eye on the situation … but ultimately no arrests were made,” the site writes.

See the heated moment just above.