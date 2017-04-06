Huh? Lord Jamar Says ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Are Part Of A Gay Agenda

Another day, another instance of VLAD TV tauntingwith LGBTQ news.

Just in case you didn’t know, Lord Jamar from the hip-hop group Brand Nubian is homophobic, transphobic, sexist and many other things that can only be revealed in, you guessed it, a sit-down with VLAD TV.

In a recent catch-up with the channel, DJ Vlad questioned Lord Jamar on recent media news, such as a gay character being in Beauty and the Beast and the recent Best Picture Oscar win for the film “Moonlight-ing” (Lord Jamar’s words, not ours). Lord Jamar responded with another claim that a “special interest group” is pushing some sort of gay agenda.

When DJ Vlad brought up a gay Coca-Cola commercial involving a pool boy, Lord Jamar ranted, “Why all of this now? It’s not that they love gay people…this just fits into a certain agenda that they have. That’s how that f*cking Moonlight-ing sh*t won Best Picture.” Lord Jamar is referring to the Moonlight — a movie about a young kid coming of age in Liberty City, Miami — which explores themes such as growing up poor, Black, and queer.

According to Lord Jamar, “you take out the gay sh*t in that movie, that little movie would have never even gotten any kind of recognition by the Academy. But because it contains a certain message that is popular right now, that wants to be you know, proliferated, that sh*t won Best Picture.”

Never mind any artistic merit or genius the movie has (a movie Lord Jamar hasn’t seen by the way) — it only won Best Picture because it’s gay.

Moving on.

DJ Vlad also asks Lord Jamar when is the right age for a kid to be exposed to gay “concepts” and “imagery.” Lord Jamar quickly answers, “definitely not at no Disney ages.” He later asserts that eventually kids will be exposed to the gay-ness at some point. He insists, “a kid is going to act abnormal to it, as soon as they see it. ‘What’s wrong with that man, why is he dressed like a woman?’ and now you have to indoctrinate him with how society want you to see it these days.” He later proclaims, “Men don’t dress like that, that’s what I’m going to tell my kids.”

Lord Jamar then argued that he gets upset when people try to use “the gays” to control Black people. “When you try to use that to control my population, that’s when I got a problem with it….how it affects the minds of the generations that come behind us, that’s what I’m worried about.” So, according to Lord Jamar, homosexuality is a virus that must be contained or else the whole Black population will fall victim to it?

The irony of all of this is Lord Jamar then goes on to discuss his gay friend (who’s probably Black) that he grew up with and who’s gay wedding he attended. There’s so much here, you have to watch yourself. Many trigger warnings to any folks apart of the LGBTQ community…if you aren’t already traumatized enough.





