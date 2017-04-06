1996 MTV Video Music Awards

1996 MTV Video Music Awards

Photo by 1996 MTV Video Music Awards

Movies
Home > Movies

[Watch] New “All Eyez On Me” Trailer Shows Some Of The Final Moments Of 2Pac’s Life

J.R. Bang
Leave a comment

The 2Pac Biopic “All Eyes On Me” is one of the most anticipated films of 2017 is slated to hit theaters on June 16th (Tupac’s 46th birthday). It looks like this film will focus on Pac’s fight to use his voice in a positive matter, issues with the police and some of the other prices of fame (women).

In the newest trailer we get more in-depth with those issues along with the final moments of Pac’s life. This film is looking better and better after every trailer.

Related: Suge Knight Reportedly Reveals Who Killed 2Pac

Related: Tupac’s Handwritten Letter From Prison Sold For $172K

Verses To Live By: 2Pac’s 44 Greatest Verses

44 photos Launch gallery

Verses To Live By: 2Pac’s 44 Greatest Verses

Continue reading [Watch] New “All Eyez On Me” Trailer Shows Some Of The Final Moments Of 2Pac’s Life

Verses To Live By: 2Pac’s 44 Greatest Verses

Today we remember the anniversary of <b>2Pac’s</b> death. During his short life the rapper was a prolific writer and even after his death fans have benefited from an almost unbelievable stream of “new” releases. Touching intently on systematic injustice in America and around the world, Pac became adored not just for his lack of filter, but also his outright brashness. To celebrate his birthday, check out this gallery of Pac’s 44 greatest songs and verses for a reminder of the man the world lost too soon in 1996.

 

2pac

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos