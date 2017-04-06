[Watch] New “All Eyez On Me” Trailer Shows Some Of The Final Moments Of 2Pac’s Life

The 2Pac Biopic “All Eyes On Me” is one of the most anticipated films of 2017 is slated to hit theaters on June 16th (Tupac’s 46th birthday). It looks like this film will focus on Pac’s fight to use his voice in a positive matter, issues with the police and some of the other prices of fame (women).

In the newest trailer we get more in-depth with those issues along with the final moments of Pac’s life. This film is looking better and better after every trailer.

