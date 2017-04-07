Kylie Jenner Has Two Rappers Fighting Over Her… Here’s The Song To Prove It

Reality starhas two men at a war over her — rappersand his rival

According to TMZ, 22 Savage just recorded a song called “Kylie’s Daddy” where he confesses his love for Jenner. “Tyga fall back cause I’m finna be her daddy, I’m a young savage a.k.a. Kylie’s Daddy,” 22 Savage raps. You can check out some of the track here.

22 Savage recorded the love ode with his sisters, Iliana Eve and DJ Hannahbella, as well as the singer Ziggy. The track will be apart of the sisters’ debut album, “Daddy Issues.” The song is sure to illicit a response from 21 Savage, who’s already explicit with his obsession for Jenner. 21 Savage has made it clear that he’s not afraid to go against anyone who claims affection for the 19-year-old, including her ex-bae Tyga.

“Kylie’s Daddy” is set to be released on iTunes and Spotify in the next week or so, according to TMZ. Jenner has yet to respond to the track. She might sit this one out and watch the two men gush over her. We’ll keep you updated if 21 Savage makes some offensive moves in this love battle.

