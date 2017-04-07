LaVar Ball Blames UCLA’s Championship Downfall On ‘Slow White Guys’

Former NFL star LaVar Ball has been publicly (over) supporting his son, UCLA star Lonzo Ball , and his team by bragging that they were a shoo-in to win the NCAA Championship.

But after the school was eliminated from the NCAA tournament and Lonzo suffered some injuries, the outspoken father revealed his controversial theory as to why the team suffered and eventually wound up eliminated from the Sweet 16. LaVar told the Orange County Register, “Realistically you can’t win no championship with three white guys because the foot speed is too slow. I told Lonzo, ‘One of these games you might need to go for 30 or 40 points.’ It turned out that was the one game. Then once they get to the Elite 8, they’re right there.”

Although he didn’t name drop, people are speculating that LaVar is talking about UCLA starters TJ Leaf, Bryce Alford and Thomas Welsh, who combined for 39 points in the Bruins’ 86-75 loss to Kentucky in the NCAA tournament. However, the straightforward dad had nothing to say about his son’s injuries or the fact that he ended his UCLA career with a slow night, scoring only 10 points.

Luckily for Lonzo, he’s being considered one of the top picks in the upcoming NBA draft.