Kendrick Lamar Just Released His Title, Features, & Tracklisting For His New Album!

"Sit down, Be Humble"

kysdc Staff
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Christopher Polk/AMA2016 / Getty

We woke up last Friday thinking we would have some new Kendrick Lamar, well, today we are one step closer to that dream becoming a reality. Kendrick Lamar NEVER posts on social media unless it’s to tell us something! Last week it was all about “Humble”, this morning at 6am eastern time, he wanted to quietly reveal the tracklist, features, and album cover!

It’s titled DAMN, and only lists 2 features, Rihanna and U2 (odd, we know).

Can Friday get here already?! In the meantime, go keep listening to “Humble” and lets get it to be the #1 song in the country by next week!

kendrick lamar

