Hold Up: Zoe Saldana Explains Why She Doesn’t See Color

Zoe Saldana is sightless when it comes to seeing people’s race and she has her job to thank for it.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, the Afro-Latina actress says that her film credits, especially her roles in science fiction films, allows her to artistically transcend race and gender politics. She explained “I love working with people who let their imaginations go. Plus, you get to play characters who defy gravity. I like that. It makes me feel superhuman because, obviously, it’s been brought to my attention continuously since I was born that I’m not a conventional person because of the color of my skin or my gender or my cultural background.”

The Avatar star added, “I think science fiction has given me the ability as an artist to be colorblind, and gender-blind, and to imagine and reinvent myself and be the chameleon actors are supposed to be.” This isn’t the first time that Saldana got the universal eye-roll from people of color.

As you may recall, the actress was dragged for years for her portrayal of Nina Simone in the late singer’s biopic. Clearly, that hasn’t stopped her from saying how she feels, regardless of how flawed it sounds. Ironically, this is the same star who has been defending her blackness for years.