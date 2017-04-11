T.I.’s Side Chick And Tiny Blast Each Other On Instagram

When it comes to her husband, Tiny Harris doesn’t play, whether or they’re on good terms or not.

Bernice Burgos learned that the hard way on Monday after getting in a social media spat with T.I.‘s estranged wife. It all started when the Instagram model posted a video of herself jamming to “Just Kickin’ It” by Tiny’s former group Xscape. Apparently, Tiny took that as shade and decided to let Bernice have it.

Isn't this Tiny's song?💅🏿 A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolousent_) on Apr 10, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

She commented under the petty video, see below:

Oops! @majorgirl stopped by #FAMEOLOUS block & not here for @realberniceburgos Snapchat video💅🏽See previous post A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolousent_) on Apr 10, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

It didn’t take long for Bernice to respond. Although she claimed she would not go back and forth via social media, she did offer to DM Tiny her number so that they can talk it out. In the same breath, she came for the singer’s look, saying that she doesn’t even look like the old Tiny from her Xscape days.

To wrap up all the shade, Bernice added that if T.I. was in fact laid up with his wife last night, then why was Tiny checking for her?

@realberniceburgos gets back at @majorgirl 💅🏽 A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolousent_) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

Adding fuel to the petty fire, Bernice liked a comment about Tiny committing adultery with Floyd Mayweather and liked another comment that read: “T.I. took vows, not Bernice.”

Like and response by @realberniceburgos about @majorgirl 😏 A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolousent_) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

This is the real Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.