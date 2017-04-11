News & Gossip
Lil Wayne Reportedly Is Rocking With “The Roc”

Well it seems that this was bound to happen. The “Carter” administration is complete! Lil Wayne has signed to Roc Nation. I feel like it was a matter a time. You know the boy Jay will pay Wayne his worth. Cash Money is dead now….like for real….who’s  REALLY waiting on a Gudda Gudda album.

