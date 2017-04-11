Lil Wayne Reportedly Is Rocking With “The Roc”

Well it seems that this was bound to happen. The “Carter” administration is complete! Lil Wayne has signed to Roc Nation. I feel like it was a matter a time. You know the boy Jay will pay Wayne his worth. Cash Money is dead now….like for real….who’s REALLY waiting on a Gudda Gudda album.
Source: XXL
Related:
Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Involved In Federal Drug Investigation
Watch: Lil Wayne Had More Words For Birdman And Cash Money During His SXSW Performance
17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times
12 photos Launch gallery
17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times
1. Because bros have each other’s backs.Source:Getty 1 of 12
2. Because bros hit the stage together.Source:Getty 2 of 12
3. Because bros tell each other jokes.Source:Getty 3 of 12
4. Because bros pose for pics together.Source:Getty 4 of 12
5. Because bros style on ’em in photo shoots.Source:Getty 5 of 12
6. Because bros shine together.Source:Splash 6 of 12
7. Because bros give bros hugs.Source:Getty 7 of 12
8. Because bros squash the beef no matter what.Source:Getty 8 of 12
9. Because bros make hits together.Source:Getty 9 of 12
10. Because bros rap together.Source:Getty 10 of 12
11. Because bros endure boring events together.Source:Getty 11 of 12
12. Because bros give each other props.Source:Getty 12 of 12
comments – Add Yours