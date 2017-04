Wednesday, April 12th, Washington University’s Professor, Jeffrey McCune, will be lecturing on hip-hop’s genius, Kanye West.

McCune has been teaching a course titled Name One Genius That Aint Crazy: Kanye West and Politics of Self Diagnosis since January.

After a few of Kanye’s rants at his TLOP concerts, McCune is taking an acedemic approach to discuss mental health.

If you are available, stop by the Emerson Auditorium at Wash U at 6 p.m.

