[Watch] Kevin Liles Introduces The Verizon #Freestyle50Challenge Winner Tre Da Kid

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

Last year Radio One connected with Verizon to create the #Freestyle50Challenge. Artists from across the nation shared their freestyle videos to the Dae Dae/London On The Track song “Spend It” in hopes of working with famed Hip-Hop executive Kevin Liles and 300 Entertainment. The winners in each market went to Atlanta for the final competition and rapper Tre Da Kid from Annapolis, Maryland came out on top.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Now with a new single coming this Friday, Tre and Kevin chopped it up with former Liles signee and 93.9 WKYS’ own Shorty Da Prince on whats next for the rapper.

Related:

Check Out Some Of 93.9 WKYS #Freestyle50Challenge Finalists!

[Video] O-Slice “Get it Correct”