Prince George’s County police arrested and charged a man in the death of his 3-week-old kid.

PG County police say that Nestor Herandez 27, was charged with child abuse which resulted in the death of his infant daughter Kendra Hernandez. The baby was taken to the hospital on Sunday where she died from blunt force trauma.

Hernandez had custody of his baby at the time of her death.

Sad story! Praying for the family!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: