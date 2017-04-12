Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Shots Fired: Tiny’s Best Friend Blasts T.I.

You be the judge.

Staff
Leave a comment

VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


There has been speculation going on for months about T.I. and Tiny‘s relationship, until the rapper confirmed earlier this week that marriage just isn’t for him right now.

Although we see the social media feuds with the alleged side chick and cryptic posts on Instagram, a girl’s break up usually isn’t confirmed until her best friend speaks out. Tiny’s bestie, Sabrina Peterson, shared a post on IG that was clearly aimed at Tip after his recent interview with Angie Martinez in which he called marriage a distraction. See below:

Note to self! Get your money! & love God his hands are unchanging but these men ain't ish. #girlgang #dontquityourdaydream

A post shared by Glam University (@theglamuniversity) on

 

Sabrina captioned the not so subtle post, “Note to self! Get your money! & love God his hands are unchanging but these men ain’t ish.” Besides going back and forth on social media with T.I.’s rumored side chick, Bernice Burgos, Tiny has kept mum about her relationship drama.

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

10 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

Bernice Burgos , Divorce , Instagram , Social Media , T.I , Tiny

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos