Eddie Murphy And Family Release Statement On The Passing Of Charlie Murphy

As reported yesterday , comediandied after a tough battle with leukemia. Eddie Murphy and his family members are finally speaking out with words of mourning and remembrance. Check out their full statement below via Entertainment Weekly

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle, and friend Charlie. Charlie filled our family with love and laughter, and there won’t be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed. Thank you for the outpouring of condolences and prayers. We respectfully ask for privacy during this time of great loss for all of us.”

According to TMZ, Charlie’s family thought his health was improving in spite of his illness, so there passing came as a shock to them. Other artists have expressed their condolences for the comedian and actor, including Chris Rock and Chance the Rapper.

We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP. pic.twitter.com/AAwItp5AJC — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 12, 2017

Charlie Murphy was a great man. God bless, we already miss you. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) April 12, 2017

Our condolences go out to Charlie Murphy’s friends, family and fans.

