Unbossed And Unbothered: Tamron Hall Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram

Since leaving NBC's TODAY Show earlier this year, it's obvious that the veteran journalist has no intentions of slowing things down!

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - June 20, 2014

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty


Ever since walking away from NBC’s The TODAY Show earlier this year, veteran journalist Tamron Hall has been living it up and showing you what being unbossed and unbothered looks like!

From vacation in New Orleans to interviewing high profile folks such as André Leon Talley to getting her workout on, the 46-year-old is the “embodiment of what it means to live one’s best life,” Refinery 29 points out. And we couldn’t help but agree.

Take a look at some of Hall’s best moments in the past few months:

Giving you body brains and fashion with Vogue’s André Leon Talley:

Getting her workout on:

Mama said knock you out !! Thx @lishsteiling for jumping in with me. @johnnywright220 we did it.

A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on

Gearing up for the Easter holiday:

Getting eggy with it.. nah nah nah nah nah 🎼🎼🎼. Guess which one I did !!

A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on

Rocking her hoops and giving you face:

Living it up on Grammy night with Quincy Jones:

Freezing her buns off on set for her ID Discovery show Deadline Crime:

Still taping. Had to breakout the #trenchcoat from season 1 open for #deadlinecrime. Y'all remember this one ?

A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on

Killing the game during Mardi Gras:

Celebrating International Women’s Day:

Flossin’ with the cast of Moonlight:

The lady in red in this Dolce & Gabbana gown:

Always being generous; giving to those who are in need:

Today was a good day. Thank y'all for all the love and support. 💜 #tamcam @housingworks

A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on

We see you Tamron! We are always rooting for you!

SOURCE: Instagram; Refinery 29

