Unbossed And Unbothered: Tamron Hall Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram

Ever since walking away from NBC’s The TODAY Show earlier this year, veteran journalisthas been living it up and showing you what being unbossed and unbothered looks like!

From vacation in New Orleans to interviewing high profile folks such as André Leon Talley to getting her workout on, the 46-year-old is the “embodiment of what it means to live one’s best life,” Refinery 29 points out. And we couldn’t help but agree.

Take a look at some of Hall’s best moments in the past few months:

Giving you body brains and fashion with Vogue’s André Leon Talley:

What a night. Thank you @andreltalley and @bam_brooklyn. Andre your words of wisdom and high praise for women who wear confidence was magical. A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Apr 12, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

Getting her workout on:

Mama said knock you out !! Thx @lishsteiling for jumping in with me. @johnnywright220 we did it. A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Apr 14, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

Gearing up for the Easter holiday:

Getting eggy with it.. nah nah nah nah nah 🎼🎼🎼. Guess which one I did !! A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Apr 15, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Rocking her hoops and giving you face:

Thank you @mignonfagetltd for my #hive hoop earrings. Finally 6 months later I'm back in #hoops. !! #originalhoopsters #nola small business A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Mar 23, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

Living it up on Grammy night with Quincy Jones:

Ending the night with a big loving happy birthday to #quincyjones. #legend . Sir thank you for being a leader and for making me leave my shyness aside as seen is this pic. I covet every kind word, nugget of wisdom and protective advice you've offered. #lategram from #Grammys A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Mar 14, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

Freezing her buns off on set for her ID Discovery show Deadline Crime:

Still taping. Had to breakout the #trenchcoat from season 1 open for #deadlinecrime. Y'all remember this one ? A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Mar 29, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Killing the game during Mardi Gras:

Hail Muses! @kreweofmuses Laissez les bon temps rouler! 🎥: @jewelsdaughter 👑 @thehatshopnyc. Honorary #Muse 👠 A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

Celebrating International Women’s Day:

The future #internationalwomensday. Thank you girls for giving women a reason to lead. It's about you and what's next @girlsinc. A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Mar 8, 2017 at 5:39pm PST

Flossin’ with the cast of Moonlight:

This movie is life changing. @moonlightmov is perfection and will impact lives forever. The #oscar mishap should not overshadow a story for the ages. Congrats to this brilliant cast. #moonlight. Best Picture. A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:21pm PST

The lady in red in this Dolce & Gabbana gown:

About last night. Congrats to @womansdaymag for another powerful night celebrating #sisterhood @dolcegabbana 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 #dolcegabbana A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Feb 8, 2017 at 11:11am PST

Always being generous; giving to those who are in need:

Today was a good day. Thank y'all for all the love and support. 💜 #tamcam @housingworks A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:07am PST

We see you Tamron! We are always rooting for you!

