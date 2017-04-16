[Video] Comedian Aries Spears Catches Hands At Radio Show

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

Comedian Aries Spears took a couple of shots to the head at a radio show recently. The fight happened at fellow comedian Corey Holcomb‘s 5150 Internet radio show. Spears, who was reportedly drunk, got into a heated exchange with co-shot Zo Williams. After Williams warned Spears and the funnyman didn’t listen, punches were thrown. Well, lets fix that: Williams threw all the punches.

Spears explained his side on Twitter:

So on the 5150 show wit @thecoreyholcomb I touched dudes feelings so much he swung off on me w/o warning! Peep it lol bitch nigga — Aries Spears (@AriesSpears) April 12, 2017

