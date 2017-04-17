Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems: Here’s Why Jas Prince Is Suing Birdman

If you thought Lil Wayne was Birdman ‘s one and only multimillion-dollar problem, you thought wrong.

Jas Prince, the man who discovered Drake, is coming after the Cash Money Records co-founder after he reneged on their initial deal to split future Drake profits. TMZ obtained new legal documents that say Jas is no longer suing Cash Money. He switched tactics and is now suing Birdman personally.

TMZ explains, “Jas discovered Drizzy, hooked him up with Aspire Music Group to manage him, and Cash Money to be his label. As a result, Drake’s Young Money contract calls for Jas and Aspire to get paid. And that’s the problem … according to the suit, Birdman’s blowing off his contractual duty to pay Aspire Music one-third of his Drake profits. He also signed Drake to an exclusive deal in January 2013, but according to docs … that new contract breached Drake’s original one, and cheated Aspire out of $4 million.”

The new lawsuit was filed under Aspire Music Group, which Jas “now owns a chunk of,” according to TMZ’s unnamed sources. The site also reports Marc Kasowitz is one of Aspire’s attorneys, which tells us he’s extremely serious about winning his case (if you didn’t know, Kasowitz also reps Donald Trump).

Last week Jas’ dad, James Prince, vowed he would retrieve the money owed to his son and to Lil Wayne. It looks like he wasn’t playing. Read more here.