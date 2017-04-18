Report: Jesse Jackson Jr. Admits To Other Possible Crimes, Offers To Help Feds

Jackson supposedly offered to cooperate with prosecutors.

A Justice Department letter revealed that former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. informed prosecutors about his “other possible” crimes and offered to record conversations during a federal investigation while on home detention in 2015, reports the Chicago Sun-Times.

From Chicago Sun-Times:

“Mr. Jackson has informed the government of potential violations of law by him and others,” reads the Aug. 16, 2015, letter from Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel C. Richenthal in Manhattan to Jackson attorney John Colette.

Jackson “has indicated that he desires to undertake certain actions, including participating in monitored and/or recorded telephone and/or email conversations and meetings, with the intention of providing the government with additional information regarding these potential violations of law,” the letter also states.

…Jackson signed the Richenthal letter as “agreed to” on Aug. 19, 2015. Richenthal notes in the Aug. 16 letter that there is no agreement by the government “not to prosecute Mr. Jackson.” The copy of the letter obtained by the Sun-Times includes a signature line for Colette, but the document isn’t signed.

In March, Jackson said he and his estranged wife Sandi Jackson are $1.8 million in debt, reports the Chicago Tribune.

SOURCE: Chicago Sun-TimesChicago Tribune

