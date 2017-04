EZ STREET

Here is the moment you been waiting for! Nicki Minaj finally drops the official video to her latest hit “No Frauds.” After beefing with Remy Ma she ended it with a club banger hit to let us know “we don’t need no drama when you call.” World Premiere of what you expected to see in your mind now put to your big screen.

