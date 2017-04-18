Carmelo Anthony & LaLa

Carmelo Anthony Accused Of Getting A Dancer Pregnant

To make things worse between NBA player Carmelo Anthony and Actress LaLa Anthony separation…there has been a dancer from a nightclub “Gentlemen’s” in NYC, who claims to be pregnant with Carmelo Anthony’s child. The dancer claims her and Carmelo Anthony has been messing around and is now 6 months of carrying his child.

The Dancer also expects for Carmelo to pay for all the child expenses. LaLa is not to pleased with what she is hearing and has already ditched her wedding ring since she has moved out.  So far their has not been any papers filed for divorce but things are definitely looking rough for the Anthony Family.

