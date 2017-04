Word on the street is that Dame Dash is working on a Roc-A-Fella Biopic.

The label is known for its peak of Jay-Z, Kanye West, The Diplomats (Dipset) and MANY others.Dame has a different take on what should be in it. To make a biopic on an era of hip-hop legends is not something Dame is interested in creating, instead, he wants to show what we didn’t see.

