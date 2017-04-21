Washington Football Team 2017 Schedule

I’m sure we all can’t wait until the football season kicks off in September. Well this should help out just a little bit. We will all know exactly who our teams will be playing this season. Check out the Schedule for the Washington Football team.
|Sun, Sep 10
|vs
|Eagles
|1:00 PM
|Sun, Sep 17
|@
|Rams
|4:25 PM
|Sun, Sep 24
|vs
|Raiders
|8:30 PM
|
Mon, Oct 2
|
@
|
Chiefs
|
8:30 PM
|
Sun, Oct 15
|
vs
|
49ers
|
1:00 PM
|
Mon, Oct 23
|
@
|
Eagles
|
8:30 PM
|
Sun, Oct 29
|
vs
|
Cowboys
|
4:25 PM
|
Sun, Nov 5
|
@
|
Seahawks
|
4:05 PM
|
Sun, Nov 12
|
vs
|
Vikings
|
1:00 PM
|
Sun, Nov 19
|
@
|
Saints
|
1:00 PM
|
Thu, Nov 23
|
vs
|
Giants
|
8:30 PM
|
Thu, Nov 30
|
@
|
Cowboys
