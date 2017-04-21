New York Giants v Washington Redskins

Washington Football Team 2017 Schedule

DJ Gemini
I’m sure we all can’t wait until the football season kicks off in September. Well this should help out just a little bit. We will all know exactly who our teams will be playing this season. Check out the Schedule for the Washington Football team.

 

Sun, Sep 10 vs Eagles 1:00 PM
Sun, Sep 17 @ Rams 4:25 PM
Sun, Sep 24 vs Raiders 8:30 PM
Mon, Oct 2
@
Chiefs
8:30 PM
Sun, Oct 15
vs
49ers
1:00 PM
Mon, Oct 23
@
Eagles
8:30 PM
Sun, Oct 29
vs
Cowboys
4:25 PM
Sun, Nov 5
@
Seahawks
4:05 PM
Sun, Nov 12
vs
Vikings
1:00 PM
Sun, Nov 19
@
Saints
1:00 PM
Thu, Nov 23
vs
Giants
8:30 PM
Thu, Nov 30
@
Cowboys

