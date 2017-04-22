Florida State Senator Resigns After Racist Rant

Florida State Senator Resigns After Racist Rant

Frank Artiles also called Senate President Joe Negron a derogatory term before prompting protests.

NewsOne Staff
Florida State Senator Frank Artiles resigned Friday after he went on a racist rant referring to colleagues as the N-word, reports The Huffington Post.

From The Huffington Post:

Artiles was at a members-only club in Tallahassee on Monday when he went on a profanity-laden tirade. Speaking with fellow state Sens. Audrey Gibson (D) and Perry Thurston (D), who are both black, Artiles reportedly said that “six n****rs” had helped get Senate President Joe Negron (R) elected. Negron is white.

The senators present for Artiles’ tirade said he also referred to Gibson as “this bitch” and called Negron a “pussy.” 

…He had previously apologized for his language, but it wasn’t enough to stop the backlash. Protesters rallied at Artiles’ empty district office on Thursday, demanding that he step down. “What state senator or what elected official goes up there, uses the ‘n-word,’ calls people ‘bitches’?” protester Deltravis Williams told CBS Miami. “He got a record of this. It ain’t like he just started this. He’s been doing this for years.”

Negron forced Artiles to apologize on the Senate floor Wednesday, with Black lawmakers and Twitter users disgusted with the senator, reports the Miami Herald.

SOURCE: The Huffington PostMiami Herald

