Florida State Attorney Aramis Ayala Receives Noose In The Mail

An investigation has been launched after Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala was sent a noose in the mail. Ayala is Florida’s first African-American SA in the state’s history.

According to The Orlando Sentinel, Ayala’s office reported the incident after recently receiving two threatening and racist letters in the mail, which included a noose made with green twine. An incident report also stated that Ayala “believes the hangman’s noose was meant as a threat to her as a public official” and that these incidents are hate crimes.

Since March, Ayala has been subject to attacks by her some of her peers and state residents for her refusal to seek the death penalty in cases her office was trying, a stance she didn’t publicly disclose during her campaign.

“Some victims will support, and some will surely oppose my decision,” she said during a recent press conference. “But I learned that the death penalty traps many victims in a decades-long cycle of uncertainty, court hearings, appeals and waiting.”

After her announcement last month, Gov. Rick Scott reassigned 23 of her capital cases to another prosecutor prompting Ayala to file a lawsuit against Scott, She claims that the Governor does not have authority to remove her from the cases.

Police say they are working with the U.S. Postal Service to figure out where the letters came from.

