Magazine Ranks Baltimore As The Ugliest City In America

Baltimore tops the list of a recent survey on the least attractive cities by Travel and Leisure magazine.
The magazine says:
“Readers love Baltimore for its revitalized inner harbor, and its beautiful historic sites—such as the Beaux Arts Pennsylvania Station, one of 65,000 local buildings on the National Historic Register. But while the city itself is photogenic to the core, Americans think its citizens are less so. Baltimore has slipped down the list from its No. 4 spot, and now has the sad honor of being America’s least attractive city in this year’s survey. Residents shouldn’t take the news badly, though. They’re passionate enough about their hometown sports teams to minimize any potential hurt feelings.”
The cities with the ugliest people according to Travel and Leisure are as follows:
1. Baltimore, Maryland
2. Sacramento, California
3. Spokane, Washington
4. Charlotte, North Carolina
5. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
6. Cleveland, Ohio
7. Tampa, Florida
8. Atlanta, Georgia
9. Memphis, Tennessee
Here’s a list of most attractive cities:
1. Honolulu, Hawaii
2. Boulder, Colorado
3. Scottsdale, Arizona
4. Salt Lake City, Utah
5. San Diego, California
6. Nashville, Tennessee
7. Charleston, South Carolina
8. Denver, Colorado
9. Houston, Texas
10. Madison, Wisconsin
11. Alexandria, Virginia
12. Las Vegas, Nevada
13. Savannah, Georgia
14. Norfolk, Virginia
15. San Antonio, Texas
Dre’s #breakfastbite.. Baltimore was ranked as having the most unattractive people in America according to Travel & Leisure Magazine. What are your thoughts? via: ig & twitter @drejohnson1 @92qjamsbmore
sheetrock1999 That’s some BS but then again they might have road pass Lexington Market
lovinty911 You’ve got to be kidding me. Was there a typo in that statement. We’re the bomb.com
theejillianleigh Some of the men and women are facially challenged… moved here 2 years ago and it’s crazy
1dimplez3tats_iam I’m sorry but they must have been mistaken we have such a mix diversity of culture and beauty in Baltimore #ManGoSomewhereWithThat@drejohnson1
bashirtheboss I was born here and I can partially agree. But I digress.🤷♂️
operation_godbodyThe writers or “voters” of that quote must all be from here. I think a lot of us are the only ones to end up hating our city. Even though we’re not raised to. So a lot of us wanna get away…even from the people. So relevant. ✌
1sickcharge r@drejohnson1 lmao bruh im dead these are some ugly mofos in this city they aint lying
brandizzle03 I agree that makes it harder to date who wants someone ugly on their arm
mufasa_del_rey Bold faced lie. They only thinking that because we been in the news for a lot of negative crap recently
imthemarvelous1 Wrong Baltimore & Maryland has lots of beautiful people in it.
mizz_undrstud They’re not wrong… I’m from here. There’s some ugly people in the city and lots of women with bellies hanging over their pants.