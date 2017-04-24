The DMV
Magazine Ranks Baltimore As The Ugliest City In America

Staff
Downtown Baltimore

Source: Edwin Remsberg / Getty


Baltimore tops the list of a recent survey on the least attractive cities by Travel and Leisure magazine.

The magazine says:

“Readers love Baltimore for its revitalized inner harbor, and its beautiful historic sites—such as the Beaux Arts Pennsylvania Station, one of 65,000 local buildings on the National Historic Register. But while the city itself is photogenic to the core, Americans think its citizens are less so. Baltimore has slipped down the list from its No. 4 spot, and now has the sad honor of being America’s least attractive city in this year’s survey. Residents shouldn’t take the news badly, though. They’re passionate enough about their hometown sports teams to minimize any potential hurt feelings.”

The cities with the ugliest people according to Travel and Leisure are as follows:

1. Baltimore, Maryland

2. Sacramento, California

3. Spokane, Washington

4. Charlotte, North Carolina

5. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

6. Cleveland, Ohio

7. Tampa, Florida

8. Atlanta, Georgia

9. Memphis, Tennessee

Here’s a list of most attractive cities:

1. Honolulu, Hawaii

2. Boulder, Colorado

3. Scottsdale, Arizona

4. Salt Lake City, Utah

5. San Diego, California

6. Nashville, Tennessee

7. Charleston, South Carolina

8. Denver, Colorado

9. Houston, Texas

10. Madison, Wisconsin

11. Alexandria, Virginia

12. Las Vegas, Nevada

13. Savannah, Georgia

14. Norfolk, Virginia

15. San Antonio, Texas

Dre’s #breakfastbite.. Baltimore was ranked as having the most unattractive people in America according to Travel & Leisure Magazine. What are your thoughts?  via: ig & twitter @drejohnson1 @92qjamsbmore

sheetrock1999 That’s some BS but then again they might have road pass Lexington Market 😂

lovinty911 You’ve got to be kidding me. Was there a typo in that statement. We’re the bomb.com 😁

theejillianleigh Some of the men and women are facially challenged… moved here 2 years ago and it’s crazy

1dimplez3tats_iam I’m sorry but they must have been mistaken we have such a mix diversity of culture and beauty in Baltimore #ManGoSomewhereWithThat@drejohnson1

bashirtheboss I was born here and I can partially agree. But I digress.🤷🏽‍♂️

operation_godbodyThe writers or “voters” of that quote must all be from here. I think a lot of us are the only ones to end up hating our city. Even though we’re not raised to. So a lot of us wanna get away…even from the people. So relevant. ✌

1sickcharge r@drejohnson1 lmao bruh im dead these are some ugly mofos in this city they aint lying 😂😂😂

brandizzle03 I agree that makes it harder to date who wants someone ugly on their arm

mufasa_del_rey Bold faced lie. They only thinking that because we been in the news for a lot of negative crap recently

imthemarvelous1 Wrong Baltimore & Maryland has lots of beautiful people in it.

mizz_undrstud They’re not wrong… I’m from here. There’s some ugly people in the city and lots of women with bellies hanging over their pants.

Vonnie Long Well damn say what you really mean. Stay yo tail in yo own City then.
Aaliyah Rahmaan I AGREE!!
Trisha Lee Wow
 Pbj Johnson Well if we #1 Dc must have tied…..
 CJ Nickens Dating people from Bmore will be on Fear Factor


