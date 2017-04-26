Lil Kim

Lil Kim

Photo by Lil Kim

Photos
Home > Photos

[Photos] These Celebs Use To Be Hot But What Happened?

J.R. Bang
Leave a comment

Celebs Who Used to Be Really Hot

50 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Used to Be Really Hot

Continue reading Celebs Who Used to Be Really Hot

Celebs Who Used to Be Really Hot

A look back at some of our favorite stars who were really gorgeous back in the day.   Blame it on gravity, bad genes, bad surgery, drugs & alcohol  or just old age.

 

These celebrities use to be the hottest in the game now, not so much. What happened to these celebs? Was it drugs? Too much plastic surgery? Did they just fall off due to getting old? Check out the gallery above and let us know if we are right or wrong.

Related: Lil Kim Claps Back At Skin Bleaching Accusations
Related: It’s Getting Ugly: Meek Mill Fires Back At Wale Over Comments About Drake Beef

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos