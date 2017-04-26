Here’s Definitive Proof That Fab’s Son Prince Joso Has The Sturdiest Milly Rock Of All Time

A few years ago, I made my case for why Fabolous‘ son Johan Jackson was basically the cutest, most fashionable kid around. And as expected, he’s only grown cuter and swaggier as he gets older — his time on stage at his pop’s Party tour is definitive proof of this.
Fab was in Brooklyn this week when he brought out 9-year-old Joso (in case you ain’t know so) at the Barclays Center. Looking just like his father, Joso helped Fab perform his Summertime Shootout 2 cut “Goyard Bag” and what transpired was something only a New York kid could pull off.
While many boys his age might’ve shied away from the spotlight, Joso turned all the way up when that beat dropped. His Milly Rock was too sturdy to handle and his dab was flawlessly executed, so much so, proud dad Fab stood back and let him do his thing.
Look at me, I’m the captain now.
Watch Johan shine in the video below. He’s still the cutest.
Prince Joso's Swaggiest Moments (PHOTOS)
1. Prince Joso shows us how to rock a dope 'fit.
2. Versace, Versace, Versace!
3. Prince Joso looks just like Fab in this Hip-Hop selfie.
5. Prince Joso posts up for a quick photo in his winter gear.
6. Even baby Johan was too cute for words.
7. Post up, kid!
8. This kid's already a heartbreaker.
9. Shine bright, Johan.
10. Prince Joso is the apple of his dad's eye!
11. Cutie pie Johan gets smooches from his big sister.
12. Prince Joso goes to the movies with his pops.
13. You don't want to mess with him, man!
14. Johan swags it out with an ice cream mustache.
15. Prince Joso is the swaggiest kid of 'em all.
16. Even while he plays, Johan looks cool.
17. Father and son time.
18. Joso, in case you ain't know so!
19. Swag.
21. Superman to the rescue.
22. Look at little Johan's pose.
23. And he's smart too!
24. Joso in the cut? That's a scary sight....
25. Joso, in case you ain't know so.
26. Sleep swag.
27. Holiday swag.
