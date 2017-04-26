Here’s Definitive Proof That Fab’s Son Prince Joso Has The Sturdiest Milly Rock Of All Time

#TrueKingsRaiseNewKings 👨‍👦 [shot by @thedonlikecheadle] #Brooklyn #ThePartyTour A post shared by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on Apr 25, 2017 at 11:59pm PDT

A few years ago, I made my case for why Fabolous‘ son Johan Jackson was basically the cutest, most fashionable kid around. And as expected, he’s only grown cuter and swaggier as he gets older — his time on stage at his pop’s Party tour is definitive proof of this.

Fab was in Brooklyn this week when he brought out 9-year-old Joso (in case you ain’t know so) at the Barclays Center. Looking just like his father, Joso helped Fab perform his Summertime Shootout 2 cut “Goyard Bag” and what transpired was something only a New York kid could pull off.

While many boys his age might’ve shied away from the spotlight, Joso turned all the way up when that beat dropped. His Milly Rock was too sturdy to handle and his dab was flawlessly executed, so much so, proud dad Fab stood back and let him do his thing.

Look at me, I’m the captain now.

Watch Johan shine in the video below. He’s still the cutest.

My son told me keep making them old farts mad.. He said you drive this foreign like a go kart dad.. @iamprincejoso #Brooklyn #ThePartyTour A post shared by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT