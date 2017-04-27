State, Local Governments Are Not Feeling Trump’s New Tax Plan

President Donald Trump‘s new tax plan unveiled Wednesday is already a sore subject for state and local governments, reports The Hill.

The president’s plan, released Wednesday, would eliminate the deduction for state and local taxes…

But the state and local groups said in a statement that the deduction should be preserved because it gives municipalities the flexibility to provide services to their residents…

The groups that issued the statement are: The National Governors Association, the National Association of Counties, the National League of Cities, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, the International City/County Management Association, the National Conference of State Legislatures and the Council of State Governments.

Trump’s plan is billed as “the biggest tax cut and the largest tax reform in the history of our country.” U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said while unveiling Trump’s proposal that the president has no plans to release his long-sought-after tax returns — an issue that makes it easy for Democrats to oppose the proposal, reports CNN.

President Trump has "no intention" of releasing his tax returns, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said https://t.co/vnYvkCIX5p pic.twitter.com/8SREgpUp6s — CNN (@CNN) April 26, 2017

