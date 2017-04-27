‘Family Matters’ Star Sparks Reunion Rumors With New Photo

Could a Family Matters reunion be on the way? If it’s up to Darius McCrary, the answer could be yes!

The star of the hit 90’s show snapped a photo with Jaleel White (aging like fine wine ain’t they?) sparking rumors that left fans wondering if the iconic family could in fact return to television.

Since the sitcom ended in 1998, McCrary has worked steadily in both film and television (Transformers, The Young & The Restless), most recently portraying Gerald Levert in TV One’s Love Under New Management, opposite Teyonah Parris.

White has also had his fair share of post Family Matters success as the voice of the iconic Sonic The Hedgehog animated series (who knew?) and starring in several television series including Boston Legal, House and season 14 of Dancing With The Stars.

Is this the season for remakes? Could be. Just last month the cast of Fresh Prince reunited in a cast photo that set social media on fire.

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete. A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

TELL US: What classic sitcoms would you like to see come back?